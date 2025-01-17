FTC settles with PE firm backing US Anesthesia Partners

The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Welsh, Carson, Anderson and Stowe, the private equity firm backing U.S. Anesthesia Partners.

In its complaint, the FTC alleged WCAS, through its portfolio company USAP, participated in an anticompetitive scheme to consolidate anesthesiology practices in Texas and increase prices to patients for profit.

Under a proposed consent order, WCAS will be required to limit its involvement with USAP and notify the FTC of specified future acquisitions and investments in anesthesia and other hospital-based physician practices.

USAP sought to appeal the lawsuit in August 2024. Shortly thereafter, The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled that it would not take up USAP's appeal to block the antitrust lawsuit.

Becker's has reached out to WCAS for comment and will update this article if more information becomes available.