Private equity firm acquires majority stake in anesthesia services provider

Private equity firm Havencrest Capital Management has completed a majority recapitalization of OFFOR Health, a provider of anesthesia services for complex dental procedures.

OFFOR Health has integrated clinical teams and equipment, including anesthesiologists, PACU nurses and paramedics, that provide care for pediatric patients directly in dental practices, according to an April 9 news release from Havencrest.

The business model allows patients to receive more timely care in dental practices and avoid long wait times for hospital operating rooms.

Christopher Bowers will continue to serve as chairman of the board to lead OFFOR Health through its next phase of growth.

“What drew us to Havencrest above all else was its genuine alignment with our mission — ensuring that children have access to the high-quality care they deserve,” Gary Schafer, CEO of OFFOR Health, said in the release. “With Havencrest’s deep expertise in healthcare services and its commitment to what we are building, I am confident this partnership will allow us to reach more kids in more communities across the country.”

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