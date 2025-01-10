CRNA pay in 2025: 10 numbers

Here are 10 notes on pay for certified registered nurse anesthetists:

1. Certified registered nurses anesthetists earn an average base salary of $211,000 in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Ramping Up Take-Home Pay: Medscape APRN Compensation Report 2024.

2. CRNAs have an average annual total compensation of $256,000.

3. Male CRNAs earn $30,000 more than their female counterparts every year, at $278,000 and $248,000, respectively.

4. CRNAs earn approximately $9,000 in bonuses annually, with a $3,000 average bonus and $6,000 in productivity and incentive pay.

5. Nurse anesthetists have a mean hourly wage of $102.98, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

6. Outpatient care centers are the top-paying setting for the profession, with an average annual wage of $263,960.

7. Nurse anesthetists earn the most in Illinois, with an average mean salary of $281,240.

8. Massachusetts, Montana, New York and Vermont round out the top five states where nurse anesthetists have the highest annual salaries.

9. Nurse anesthetists have the lowest average annual salary in Utah, earning $125,890.

10. The median annual wage for nurse anesthetists is $212,650.