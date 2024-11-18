8 notes on CRNA compensation

Certified registered nurses anesthetists earn an average base salary of $211,000 in 2024, according to Medscape's 2024 "Ramping Up Take-Home Pay: Medscape APRN Compensation Report 2024," published Nov. 14.

Here are seven additional notes on CRNA compensation:

1. CRNAs earn an average annual total compensation of $256,000.

2. CRNAs working hourly earn just slightly more than salaried employees, at $263,000 and $262,000, respectively.

3. The majority of CRNAs, 74%, feel fairly compensated.

4. Advanced practice professionals earn the highest salaries in hospital inpatient settings.

5. Advanced practice professionals working in the Pacific region, which includes Oregon, Washington and California, earn more than their counterparts in other states.

6. Male CRNAs earn $30,000 more than their female counterparts every year, at $278,000 and $248,000, respectively.

7. CRNAs earn approximately $9,000 in bonuses annually, with a $3,000 average bonus and $6,000 in productivity and incentive pay.