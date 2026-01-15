Provation launches mobile anesthesia platform for ASCs

Minneapolis-based Provation has launched iPro Lite, a mobile anesthesia information management solution for anesthesia groups and perioperative teams in outpatient settings.

The platform aims to replace paper-based workflows by automating charge capture, reducing claim denials and streamlining documentation. It also offers real-time analytics to support clinical, operational and financial decision-making, according to a Jan. 15 news release.

Provation iPro Lite builds on the company’s existing iPro platform and includes wireless physiological data streaming and customizable templates. The mobile-first design allows providers to chart from phones or tablets and integrates with existing EHR and practice management systems.

The platform is available nationwide to ASCs and anesthesia groups.