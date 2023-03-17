Anesthesia

California anesthesiologist gets 17 years for sexual assault 

Former Escondido, Calif.-based anesthesiologist Leng Ky was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually assaulting patients while they were unconscious, the Times of San Diego reported March 16. 

Mr. Ky pleaded guilty to committing sex crimes against four women between 2015 and 2020 at the pain management clinic he operated at the time of his arrest in 2020. He administered victims drugs such as ketamine and propofol before assaulting them.  

He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting an unconscious victim and one count of sexual battery by restraint. 

Mr. Ky's license to practice was revoked by the state medical board, according to Fox affiliate KSWB.

