Best-paying healthcare jobs — anesthesiologist is No. 1. 

Physician was named the sixth best-paying healthcare job, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 11.

U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were then scored using seven measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

Here are the top 10 best-paying healthcare jobs, followed by average annual salary:

1. Anesthesiologist: $208,000

2. Surgeon: $208,000

3. Obstetrician and gynecologist: $208,000

4. Orthodontists: $208,000

5. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $208,000

6. Physician: $208,000

7. Psychiatrist: $208,000

8. Prosthodontist: $208,000

9. Nurse anesthetist: $183,589

10. Pediatrician: $177,130