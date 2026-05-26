Anesthesiologist to lead Illinois physician society

Tripti Kataria, MD, was named president of the Illinois State Medical Society following the organization’s recent annual meeting, according to a May 24 report by The Southern Illinoisan.

Dr. Kataria is the first woman of color to serve in the role and will hold the position through April 2027. She practices as an independent attending anesthesiologist with Alexandria, La.-based Physician Anesthesia Consultants at community teaching hospitals, freestanding surgical centers and private physician offices in the Chicago area.

Dr. Kataria has been a member of the Illinois State Medical Society for more than 15 years and most recently served as its president-elect. She previously held leadership roles including speaker, vice speaker and chair of the Governmental Affairs Council.

She also has held leadership positions with the American Medical Association, the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the Illinois Society of Anesthesiology, where she served as president from 2020 to 2021.

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