Anesthesiologist pay compared to 5 highest-, lowest-earning physician specialties

Anesthesiologists were the ninth-highest-paid physician specialty this year, according to Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" published April 14, which surveyed more than 10,000 physicians across 29 specialties.

Anesthesiologists earn an average of $448,000 a year, according to the report. Here is the difference in pay between anesthesiologists and the highest- and lowest-earning physician specialties: 

Highest-paying specialties: 

1. Plastic surgeons: $171,000 more than anesthesiologists

2. Orthopedic surgeons: $125,000 more

3. Cardiologists: $59,000 more

4. Urologists: $58,000 more

5. Gastroenterologists: $53,000 more

 

Lowest-paying specialties: 

1. Public health and preventive medicine physicians: $199,000 less 

2. Pediatricians: $197,000 less 

3. Family medicine physicians: $193,000 less 

4. Infectious disease physicians: $186,000 less 

5. Diabetes and endocrinologists: $181,000 less than anesthesiologists

