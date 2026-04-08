Anesthesiologist group renews GE HealthCare partnership

The American Society of Anesthesiologists has renewed Chicago-based GE HealthCare’s status as a corporate supporter for the fourth consecutive year.

The Corporate Supporter Program supports the society’s 60,000 members and fosters collaboration between anesthesiologists and industry to advance perioperative care and patient outcomes, according to an April 8 news release.

Corporate supporters contribute to ASA initiatives tied to education, innovation and quality improvement, and participate in strategic discussions with anesthesiology leaders during major events such as the society’s annual meeting.

The program was established in 2010 and is limited to 10 organizations.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.