5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Nashville

The highest-earning anesthesiologists in Nashville, Tenn., earn $286,530 more than the national average for the role, according to Medscape's Physician Salary Explorer tool.

The average annual salary among all anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $339,470, according to data from the latest employment survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The five highest-paid anesthesiologists in the Nashville area earn between $595,700 and $626,000, according to Medscape's data.

Here is what to know about the average annual earnings among the highest-earning anesthesiologists in Nashville: