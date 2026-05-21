5 anesthesiologists to know

Anesthesiology is playing an increasingly visible role in shaping the future of healthcare, from advancing neuroscience and maternal safety research to improving pediatric critical care, medical education and health equity initiatives.

Across the country, anesthesiology leaders are driving innovation in perioperative medicine, academic leadership and patient outcomes while helping redefine the specialty’s impact far beyond the operating room.

The following physicians stand out for their research, institutional leadership and contributions to advancing anesthesiology, critical care and academic medicine.

Editor’s note: This is not a comprehensive or ranked list. Becker’s does not endorse any individual featured. To nominate a physician for a future list, contact seydis@beckershealthcare.com.

Renee Navarro, MD, PharmD. UCSF Health (San Francisco): Dr. Navarro is a professor of anesthesiology and perioperative care at UCSF and the university’s inaugural vice chancellor of diversity and outreach. A nationally recognized leader in diversity, equity and inclusion in academic medicine, she has led major institutional initiatives focused on faculty and trainee recruitment, holistic admissions, anti-racism strategy and inclusive excellence across the UCSF campus and health system.

In addition to her work in anesthesiology and perioperative leadership, Dr. Navarro is widely respected for advancing mentorship, workforce diversity and health equity through transformative policy, education and community engagement efforts.

George Mashour, MD, PhD. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): Dr. Mashour is interim executive vice dean for academic affairs at the University of Michigan Medical School and interim chief academic officer for Michigan Medicine. An internationally recognized anesthesiologist and neuroscientist, he is widely known for his groundbreaking research on the neurobiology of consciousness and unconsciousness, with National Institutes of Health-funded work spanning computational neuroscience, laboratory science and clinical trials.

Former chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, Dr. Mashour also founded the Center for Consciousness Science and the Michigan Psychedelic Center and has been recognized nationally for his leadership in anesthesiology research, academic medicine and neuroscience innovation.

Sapna Kudchadkar, MD, PhD. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center (Baltimore): Dr. Kudchadkar is anesthesiologist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and vice chair for pediatric anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. An internationally recognized leader in pediatric critical care and anesthesiology, her research focuses on sleep promotion, sedation optimization, delirium prevention and early mobility strategies for critically ill children.

Dr. Kudchadkar leads multiple major NIH-funded multicenter studies aimed at improving recovery and long-term outcomes for pediatric ICU patients and is widely respected for advancing pediatric critical care rehabilitation, quality and safety initiatives and global collaborative research efforts.

Brian Bateman, MD. Stanford (Calif.) Medicine: Dr. Bateman is chair of the Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at Stanford Medicine and an internationally recognized leader in obstetric anesthesiology and medication safety research during pregnancy.

His NIH- and FDA-funded research has helped shape national and international guidance on maternal medication safety, maternal morbidity and perinatal outcomes, with findings published in leading journals including NEJM, JAMA and The Lancet. Dr. Bateman also serves as chair of the FDA’s Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee and is widely respected for his leadership in anesthesiology research, clinical epidemiology and faculty mentorship.

Maya Jalbout Hastie, MD. Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City): Dr. Hastie is vice chair for education in the Department of Anesthesiology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center and a nationally recognized leader in anesthesiology education and academic leadership.

Fellowship-trained in both cardiothoracic and pediatric anesthesiology, she has helped expand one of the country’s leading adult cardiothoracic anesthesiology fellowships while developing innovative residency curricula and clinical educator training programs. Dr. Hastie is also widely respected for her scholarship in medical education, leadership development and diversity initiatives, with a particular focus on advancing equity and supporting women in academic medicine and anesthesiology.

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