10 CRNA pay stats to know from Q1

The ceiling of advertised salaries for CRNAs is nearing $500,000 in some states, according to a new report from anesthesia career platform BagMask.com.

The highest maximum advertised salary for CRNAs hit $475,000 in Pennsylvania, and reached $450,000 in four other states.

BagMask compiled the reports using advertised salary data from CRNA job postings across the U.S.

Here are 10 stats to know on the compensation landscape for CRNAs in the first quarter of 2026:

The average advertised salary for CRNAs in Alaska is $400,000, the highest out of any state. The average compensation reached at least $350,000 in eight different states. In Alabama, the advertised pay is $216,364, the lowest of any state. There are only 12 states where the lowest minimum salary is under $200,000. The lowest minimum salary for CRNAs is at least $250,000 in Alaska, Delaware, Idaho, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Rhode Island. Between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, CRNA pay increased the most in New Hampshire, jumping more than $50,000. States in the Northeast and South are experiencing upward movement of advertised base pay. The highest advertised pay rates are typically tied to roles with heavy call obligations or specialization. Demand for CRNAs is forcing facilities to increase their advertised rates to new heights to recruit talent from out-of-state. Total compensation can be much higher than advertised in job posting due to call pay, overtime and extra shifts, signing bonuses, incentives and retirement and CME benefits.

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