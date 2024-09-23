3 anesthesiologists in the headlines

Here are three anesthesiologists who have made headlines in the last two weeks:

1. The sentencing for Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., MD, a former anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas who is accused of tampering with IV bags, has been delayed for the fourth time. Dr. Ortiz was found guilty in April on 10 counts of tampering with IV bags and the adulteration of drugs and faces up to 190 years in prison. The Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended his license in April.

Dr. Ortiz was accused of injecting drugs into five IV bags and putting them in a warming bin in August 2022. Four patients suffered cardiac emergencies. He is also suspected in 13 other unexplained emergencies between May and August 2022 but was charged with tampering causing serious bodily injury to only four patients.

2. Louisville anesthesiologist Erek Davodwich, MD, has pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to issue pre-signed and unsigned prescriptions for Schedule II drugs. Dr. Davodwich intentionally conspired with others at his medical practice to use a DEA number issued to another person to prescribe drugs.

3. Deerfield, Ill.-based Baxter Health is expanding their anesthesiology coverage with the hiring of Rosa Lopez-Rincon, MD. Dr. Lopez-Rincon previously worked as a consultant anesthesiologist at University Hospital La Fe in Valencia, Spain, A1-Takhasussi Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and University Hospital of Albacete (Spain).