20 largest anesthesiology physician group practices

Northwell Health Physicians Partners is one the largest anesthesiology physician group practices by number of physicians in the country, according to a recent report from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the 20 largest anesthesiology physician group practices followed by their number of physicians, as reported by Definitive Healthcare:

  1. Northwell Health Physician Partners: 5,742
  2. US Anesthesia Partners: 2,770
  3. Holy Cross Health Physicians: 1,931
  4. Yale Medicine: 1,907
  5. Jackson Medical Group: 1,585
  6. Albany Med Health System Physicians : 1,543
  7. University of Miami Physicians: 1,466
  8. UF Health Physicians: 1,438
  9. UT Health Services: 1,391
  10. University of Cincinnati Physicians: 1,167
  11. University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics Physicians: 1,013
  12. North American Partners in Anesthesia: 986
  13. Huntington Hospital Physicians: 912
  14. Keck Medicine of USC Physicians: 835
  15. Good Samaritan Health System Physicians: 752
  16. Anesthesia Service Medical Group: 635
  17. Lutheran Hospital Physicians: 542
  18. NorthStar Anesthesia: 532
  19. Lutheran Children’s Hospital Physicians: 477
  20. Pratt Anesthesiology Associates: 440

