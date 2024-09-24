Northwell Health Physicians Partners is one the largest anesthesiology physician group practices by number of physicians in the country, according to a recent report from Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 20 largest anesthesiology physician group practices followed by their number of physicians, as reported by Definitive Healthcare:
- Northwell Health Physician Partners: 5,742
- US Anesthesia Partners: 2,770
- Holy Cross Health Physicians: 1,931
- Yale Medicine: 1,907
- Jackson Medical Group: 1,585
- Albany Med Health System Physicians : 1,543
- University of Miami Physicians: 1,466
- UF Health Physicians: 1,438
- UT Health Services: 1,391
- University of Cincinnati Physicians: 1,167
- University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics Physicians: 1,013
- North American Partners in Anesthesia: 986
- Huntington Hospital Physicians: 912
- Keck Medicine of USC Physicians: 835
- Good Samaritan Health System Physicians: 752
- Anesthesia Service Medical Group: 635
- Lutheran Hospital Physicians: 542
- NorthStar Anesthesia: 532
- Lutheran Children’s Hospital Physicians: 477
- Pratt Anesthesiology Associates: 440