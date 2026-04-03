Utah physician indicted for selling unapproved drugs 

A Pleasant View, Utah-based physician has been indicted on charges of obtaining unapproved drugs from China and selling them to more than 200 patients without their knowledge, the Justice Department said in an April 2 news release.

Between February 2024 and April 2025, Justin Watkins, MD, allegedly purchased peptides including Tirzepatide, Semaglutide and BPC-157 through a middleman, knowing they were not FDA-approved and lacked proper testing and clinical trials.

Dr. Watkins allegedly affixed labels to vials and pill bottles that did not disclose the manufacturer’s information as required by federal law before distributing them to patients through his clinic.

He is charged with receipt in interstate commerce and delivery for pay of misbranded drugs with intent to defraud. His initial appearance is scheduled for April 22.

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