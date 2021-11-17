Tenet prices $1.45B private offering to finance SurgCenter acquisition

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on Nov. 16 announced a private placement offering and agreed to sell $1.45 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due on Jan. 15, 2030, at an interest rate of 4.375 percent per year.

Three details:

1. Tenet said it will use the proceeds from the sale to fund its $1.2 billion acquisition of Towson, Md.-based SurgCenter Development and ownership interest in 92 of the company's ASCs.

2. If there is a surplus from the sale or the acquisition is not completed, Tenet may use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repayment and refinancing of other debt, cash on balance sheet, working capital and capital expenditures.

3. Completion of the offering, subject to closing and other conditions, is expected to occur on Dec. 1.