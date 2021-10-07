Surgery Partners shareholders not buying a stock rebound

After a stretch that's seen Surgery Partners insiders dumping 185,998 shares worth over $9.5 million, shareholders are increasingly signaling that they see the company's stock prices continuing to fall.

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 15, interest in short-selling shares of Surgery Partners jumped 22.8 percent, according to MarketBeat, meaning investors are growing more interested in trying to make money from wagers that its prices will continue to fall.

Since an all-time high of $69.58 in June, its shares have dropped more than 30 percent.