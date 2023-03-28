SightMD to partner with the Ophthalmic Center, expand services

SightMD, an ophthalmic provider group, has partnered with the Ophthalmic Center on Long Island in New York, expanding its range of services.

The Ophthalmic Center's two locations in Wading River, N.Y., and East Setauket, N.Y., along with the facilities' four providers, will now be part of SightMD's system, according to a March 28 news release.

There will be no disruption of care for current patients of TOC. Instead, patients will now be able to receive care at any SightMD location in Long Island, Westchester and New York City.

The four providers are Vincent Basilice, MD, Michael Conners, MD, Alexander Llinas, MD, and Alex Schaffer, OD.

Dr. Basilice is the founder and medical director of TOC. Dr. Conners specializes in cornea and external diseases as well as refractive surgery. Dr. Llinas is a glaucoma specialist and Dr. Schaffer is an optometrist who was formerly an intern at TOC.

SightMD has a network of 80 eye care providers and 40 locations throughout New York. Its services include general eye exams, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, LASIKvision correction, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology and audiology.