Mount Sinai 1st in world to use FDA-cleared liver cancer treatment system

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System has become the first health system in the world to use a newly cleared treatment system that delivers radiation directly to liver tumors through the bloodstream.

According to an April 2 press release, the system uses the TheraSphere Y-90 Any Day Dosing capability within the TheraSphere 360 Management Platform, which allows physicians to treat patients on more days of the week and reduce time to care for hepatocellular carcinoma.

The first three cases were performed March 30 under the care of Kirema Garcia-Reyes, MD, an interventional radiologist and assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, with support from other interventional radiology and oncology leaders at the institution.

The technology enables more flexible scheduling by removing constraints tied to radioactive decay and fixed dosing schedules. It supports treatment planning, dose calculation, product ordering and case management through a digital workflow platform.

Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center uses the approach as part of its multidisciplinary liver cancer care, where coordination and timing are critical for patients who may be eligible for liver transplantation or other therapies.

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