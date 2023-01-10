Meet the surgeons of DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is a surgery center focusing on minimally invasive spine procedures and advanced arthroscopic techniques out of Newport Beach, Calif.

Here are the 10 surgeons serving patients out of the surgery center, according to its website:

Robert Bray Jr., MD: Dr. Bray is the CEO and founding director of DISC and has successfully completed more than 13,000 surgeries to date. He is also the official medical provider for the U.S. Sail GP Team and the Red Bull North American athletes.

Andrew Bulczynski, MD: Dr. Bulczynski first joined DISC in 2009 and specializes in sports injuries of the shoulder and knee. He treats both professional and amateur athletes and is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Alexis Dixon, MD: Dr. Dixon joined DISC with a focus on orthopedic foot and ankle surgery. Her specialties include the diagnosis and treatment of degenerative conditions and sports injuries such as arthritis of the foot and ankle and tendonitis and tears in the foot and ankle.

Nick Jain, MD: Dr. Jain specializes in minimally invasive procedures, including Intracept, a motion-preserving procedure for the treatment of lower back pain. Dr. Jain is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, AO Spine and the North American Spine Society.

Amer Khalil, MD: Dr. Khalil served as director of spine neurosurgery at University of California Irvine's department of neurological surgery, where he was also an assistant professor, before joining DISC. He specializes in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery.

Richard Kim, MD: Dr. Kim is a diplomate of the American Board of Neurological Surgeons. He also serves on committees for the Epilepsy Foundation of America and the American Epilepsy Society and specializes in cervical, thoracic and lumbar complex surgery.

Luke Macyszyn, MD: Dr. Macyszyn joined DISC from UCLA Health Spine Center, where he served as director of the complex spinal disorders and deformity research program. He focuses on minimally invasive treatment of spinal tumors, scoliosis and other spinal disorders in adults and children.

Rojeh Melikian, MD: Dr. Melikian has an array of interests in spinal care, including anterior cervical fusion and disc replacement surgery. He is trained in the full spectrum of spine surgery from minimally invasive procedures to complex revision surgery.

Ali Mesiwala, MD: Dr. Mesiwala has performed more than 8,000 procedures since he began his private practice in 2004, including 850 spinal cord stimulators and 750 minimally invasive sacroiliac fusions. He performs an estimated 200 disc replacement surgeries each year.

Grant Shifflett, MD: Dr. Shifflett treats patients with a variety of spine conditions, such as scoliosis and stenosis. He was named to Los Angeles Magazine's Top Doctors list for 2023 and received the 2023 Orange County Medical Association's Physician of Excellence Award.