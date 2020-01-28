Florida health department bars GI from seeing female patients & 4 other must read articles

Five must-read articles for GIs this week:

1. The Florida Department of Health said it placed an emergency restriction order on a gastroenterologist's medical license after he inappropriately touched a woman during an emergency room exam. Read more here.

2. Medscape released its 2020 physician lifestyle and happiness report, diving into trends in specialty choice, satisfaction and more. Medscape surveyed over 15,000 physicians across 29 specialties to create the report. Read more here.

3. The U.S. gastroenterology-facing ASC market will hit $10.8 billion by 2026, according to a Grand View Research market report. Read more here.

4. Santa Barbara (Calif.) Gastroenterology Consultants joined inSite Digestive Health Care, California's largest private practice GI group. Read more here.

5. As the decade comes to a close in gastroenterology, the specialty has never been at a point of more promise. Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality rates are decreasing as screening rates increase; the introduction of machine learning into the specialty is happening at a rapid pace; and the public has never been more aware of the importance of gut health. Read more here.

