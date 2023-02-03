ECU Health closing 5 outpatient clinics: What ASCs need to know

Greenville, N.C.-based ECU Health is closing five outpatient clinics.

Three things ASCs need to know:

1. The closure is a part of a cost-cutting strategy to ensure the health system's long-term sustainability, according to the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald.

2. The facilities include a women's clinic in Williamston, N.C., a family medicine clinic in Jacksonville, N.C., an immediate care clinic in Wilson, and family medicine clinics in Aurora and Snow Hill, N.C.

3. The nine-hospital system ended the 2022 fiscal year with an operating margin of minus-2 percent, a $46 million loss.