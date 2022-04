Smart Medical Systems has secured an additional FDA clearance for its G-Eye colonoscope, making it available for use with three large endoscopy brands, the company said April 19.

With the clearance, the colonoscope is available for use with Olympus, Fujifilm and Pentax Medical endoscopy systems.

The colonoscope includes a proprietary balloon at its distal bending section, which assists in controlling the colonoscope's field of view and positioning.