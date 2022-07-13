Cascade Surgicenter plans new addition for ASC services

The Cascade Surgicenter in Bend, Ore., has been working on additions to expand their facility and better accommodate a growing community.

For phase 1 of its expansion, the ASC remodeled conference rooms and office spaces for staff.

Additionally, two new operating rooms are targeted to be finished in July.

"These additional operating rooms will better serve our growing population in our region who are in need of surgery," said Cammy Gilstrap, RN, Cascade Surgicenter director in a July 12 press release.

"Many patients are finding that wait times for surgery are weeks to months out. Offering additional capacity will help reduce wait times and allow surgeries to be scheduled sooner."

The center has stayed open during renovations..

Cascade Surgicenter provides ASC services at a competitive price for Bend and its surrounding areas.