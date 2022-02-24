6 updates in colonoscopy

Here are six recent updates in colonoscopy:

Healthcare technology company Medtronic and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy teamed up to provide colorectal cancer screening technologies in low-income and underserved communities nationwide through the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based North Valley Surgery Center kicked off a colon cancer screening program for women. The FDA granted Motus GI market clearance for its second-generation Pure-Vu EVS system. The system is designed to improve the speed of colonoscopy setup and navigation and allow physicians to quickly handle the challenges of a poorly prepared colon. The FDA granted 510(k) regulatory clearance to Ambu's aScope, a single-use gastroscope, and aBox 2, a display unit. Clinical stage medical diagnostics company Check-Cap received approval from the FDA for its amended investigational device exemption application for C-Scan, a preparation-free colon screening test, allowing for a U.S. pivotal study. Colorectal cancer screening rates could be improved if health systems include a "primer message" to patients on their patient portals.