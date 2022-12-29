14 ophthalmology updates

The following is all the ophthalmology news Becker's has covered in the last month:

A physician at N.C.-based Wilmington Eye performed the first successful implant of the iStent Infinite at Wilmington Eye Surgery Center.



Watchmaker Omega has renewed its partnership with eye care nonprofit Orbis International for another five years, pledging $2.5 million in support to the eye care provider.



Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners has affiliated with Pittsburgh-based North Park Ophthalmology.



Clinical trial research organization Parexel has partnered with vision healthcare organization MyEyeDr to collaborate on recruitment for diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration clinical trials.



ASC and ophthalmology management services organization Sunvera Group has partnered with Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Incorporated and its affiliates.



Nashville, Tenn.-based eyecare pharmaceutical company Harrow has acquired the U.S. commercial rights to five FDA-approved ophthalmic medications from Novartis for $175 million.



Clinical trial management company Vial has added retina specialist Veeral Sheth, MD, to its scientific advisory board.



Vision Innovation Partners inked a partnership with Chesen Laser Eye Center in Reading, Pa.



Cumming Ophthalmic Research and Development has filed an application for premarket approval with the FDA for a lens to help treat cataracts.

The FDA has issued new draft guidance warning patients about the risks associated with LASIK surgery.



The University of California Davis Health opened a 78,500-square-foot eye care center in Sacramento, Calif., as part of an expansion project to its existing ASC.

A branch of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club made a donation to the Lions Vision Research Center and The Johns Hopkins' Wilmer Eye Institute, both in Baltimore.



Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses.



New York-based ophthalmology platform SightMD has added Lina Abu-Saab, OD, to its team of vision experts.