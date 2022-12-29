14 ophthalmology updates

The following is all the ophthalmology news Becker's has covered in the last month:
- A physician at N.C.-based Wilmington Eye performed the first successful implant of the iStent Infinite at Wilmington Eye Surgery Center.
- Watchmaker Omega has renewed its partnership with eye care nonprofit Orbis International for another five years, pledging $2.5 million in support to the eye care provider.
- Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners has affiliated with Pittsburgh-based North Park Ophthalmology.
- Clinical trial research organization Parexel has partnered with vision healthcare organization MyEyeDr to collaborate on recruitment for diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration clinical trials.
- ASC and ophthalmology management services organization Sunvera Group has partnered with Mentor, Ohio-based Ophthalmic Physicians Incorporated and its affiliates.
- Nashville, Tenn.-based eyecare pharmaceutical company Harrow has acquired the U.S. commercial rights to five FDA-approved ophthalmic medications from Novartis for $175 million.
- Clinical trial management company Vial has added retina specialist Veeral Sheth, MD, to its scientific advisory board.
- Vision Innovation Partners inked a partnership with Chesen Laser Eye Center in Reading, Pa.
- Cumming Ophthalmic Research and Development has filed an application for premarket approval with the FDA for a lens to help treat cataracts.
- The FDA has issued new draft guidance warning patients about the risks associated with LASIK surgery.
- The University of California Davis Health opened a 78,500-square-foot eye care center in Sacramento, Calif., as part of an expansion project to its existing ASC.
- A branch of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club made a donation to the Lions Vision Research Center and The Johns Hopkins' Wilmer Eye Institute, both in Baltimore.
- Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses.
- New York-based ophthalmology platform SightMD has added Lina Abu-Saab, OD, to its team of vision experts.