10 ENTs to know

A physician who went on a medical mission to Peru and nine more ENTs to know:

Nancy Bauman, MD. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Bauman is a pediatric ENT, and research interests include laryngeal reflex activity in infants and vascular anomalies. She serves on the editorial board of the Annals of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, and ENToday.

Andrew Chang, MD. Lakeside Allergy ENT (Rockwall, Texas). Dr. Chang received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. He completed his residency at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

Greg Krempl, MD. University of Oklahoma College of Medicine (Oklahoma City). Dr. Krempl is the fellowship program director for otolaryngology. He received his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio.

Larry Lundy, MD. Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville, Fla.). Dr. Lundy has subspecialty training in otology, neurology and skull base surgery. He's the director of the James and Martha Crawford Research Fellowship in Otolaryngology.

Andrew Murr, MD. University of California San Francisco. Dr. Murr's clinical interests are in craniomaxillofacial trauma surgery, and his research has focused on areas including the presence of fungi in chronic rhinosinusitis and clinical aspects of facial trauma. He's a reviewer of six scientific journals and has published more than 40 articles.

David Santos, MD. Sinusitis in Seattle. Dr. Santos has more than 30 years of experience in ENT and sinus surgery. He received his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans.

Mitchell Schwaber, MD. Nashville ENT & Allergy Clinic. Dr. Schwaber founded the Otology Center at Nashville-based Vanderbilt University and worked there for 10 years before establishing the Nashville ENT & Allergy Clinic. He's a nationally recognized expert on conditions including Meniere’s disease, vertigo and hearing loss.

Merry Sebelik, MD. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta). Dr. Sebelik's clinical practice focuses on endocrine surgery of the head and neck, along with skin and aerodigestive head and neck tumors. She's worked with several global organizations, including the World Health Organization, to address deficits in surgical care in developing countries.

Theodoros Teknos, MD. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. Dr. Teknos is a renowned clinical and academic authority in head and neck cancers with expertises including skull base surgery, sino-nasal tumors and thyroid cancer. He has been published in more than 200 peer-reviewed journals and publications.

Craig Zalvan, MD. ENT and Allergy Associates (Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.). Dr. Zalvan is a physician at ENT and Allergy Associates' Sleepy Hollow office and is medical director at the Institute for Voice and Swallowing Disorders and chief of otolaryngology at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow. He recently spent three days in Lima, Peru, on a "Laryngology Teaching" mission for more than 200 physicians.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order.

