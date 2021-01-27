Testing in children, effectiveness against new variants and more — 6 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, antibody drugs

Here are six updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody drugs over the past week:

Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, along with its partner the University of Oxford in England, have all begun clinical trials testing their COVID-19 vaccines in children.

Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines may not be as effective against the coronavirus variants that have appeared in other countries, including the U.K. and South Africa.

Johnson & Johnson said Jan. 26 that it is on track to deliver 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. by the end of June if it's authorized by the FDA.

Regeneron's antibody cocktail was effective in preventing COVID-19 in recipients who had been exposed to people infected with the novel coronavirus during an ongoing late phase 3 trial.

Merck is discontinuing the development of its two COVID-19 vaccines.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, told Bloomberg Jan. 26 that a change in COVID-19 dose count will allow the company to fulfill its contract to supply 200 million doses to the U.S. by the end of May instead of July.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.