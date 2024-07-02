Supply chain job growth on the rise

As the healthcare industry continues to face pressures from a struggling global supply chain, job openings for supply chain professionals also continue to rise nationwide.

Job openings for logisticians, who are responsible for analyzing and coordinating an organization’s supply chain, are expected to rise 18% from 2022 to 2032, according to June data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The projected job growth is much higher than the average U.S. occupation, according to the Bureau.

In 2022, there were about 208,700 logistician jobs in the U.S. across all industries. About 21,800 openings for logisticians are projected each year, on average, over the next decade.

A majority of these openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force.

On average, supply chain logistics leaders earn an estimated $79,400 annually.