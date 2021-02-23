Short trials OK for shots against variants, Pfizer begins testing in pregnant women and more — 5 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are five updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

1. Most Americans won't be vaccinated until May or June because the U.S. is getting fewer doses than expected from Johnson & Johnson, Anthony Fauci, MD, said Feb. 16.

2. Pfizer and BioNTech started a large-scale clinical trial to test the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women, according to a Feb. 18 announcement.

3. Pfizer's vaccine was found to be 85 percent effective after a single dose and doesn't need to be stored at ultralow temperatures, according to a Feb. 19 report.

4. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline began a new clinical trial for their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, according to a Feb. 22 announcement.

5. The FDA said vaccine makers won't have to conduct monthslong trials to gain authorization for COVID-19 vaccines made to combat variants of the virus, according to a Feb. 22 report.

