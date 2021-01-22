Remote monitoring will be key to the evolution of cardiovascular monitoring

GlobalData believes remote monitoring will accelerate the cardiovascular disease treatment market going forward.

The market was valued at about $3 billion in 2020.

Ashley Young, PhD, a senior medical devices analyst at GlobalData, said: "Beyond cardiac rhythm management, the potential for remote monitoring in cardiovascular treatment is limitless. There is plenty of market share up for the taking for devices offering remote monitoring features."

Medtronic is one company that incorporated remote monitoring into its cardiac devices. The company implemented the technology into its cardiac rhythm monitoring devices and pacemakers. Physicians can then receive and interpret heart signals from their patients remotely.

