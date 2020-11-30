McKesson hiring 1,200 workers at Kentucky facility to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Irving, Texas-based McKesson is hiring about 1,200 workers at its Louisville-area distribution center, according to a Nov. 24 report from Louisville Business First.

The facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., will play an important role in distributing COVID-19 vaccines after they're approved by the FDA, the report said. McKesson is in a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to distribute the vaccines.

The positions include material handlers, machine operators and other entry-level roles; they have a starting pay of up to $20.12 an hour, the report said.

Read the full report here.

More articles on surgery center:

10 recent ASC leadership moves

Virginia ASC takes infection prevention to new level — 3 insights

Surgery Partners goes all-in on cardiology — 5 quotes on its quarterly performance

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.