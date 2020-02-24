Tip of the Day: Lean on your distributor

Strong distributor relationships are vital to ASC success, and a one-vendor approach for your distribution needs can enable a holistic view of your facility. Think of your distributor as a business consultant that can help you to grow and expand.

According to Darren Marani, senior vice president of U.S. non-acute and inside sales at Cardinal Health, “It is a distributor’s responsibility to provide robust, high-quality product selection, clinical training and education so you can provide efficient quality care to patients throughout the care continuum.” With this in mind, make sure you’re leveraging your distributor relationship to the best of your ability.

To learn how Cardinal Health can assist your facility, visit cardinalhealth.com/surgerycenters.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.