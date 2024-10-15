IV shortage: 5 key updates for ASCs

Hurricane Helene damaged a Baxter plant in Marion, N.C., that makes 60% of the nation's IV fluid products, in September, and hospitals are struggling amid the shortages.

Baxter said it anticipates supply allocations will rise back up to 90% to 100% levels by the end of the year, with nationwide supply disruptions likely to linger until then, according to an Oct. 9 company press release.

Here are five key updates from the IV shortage that ASCs need to know:

1. According to an Oct. 14 update from the company, Baxter International has already began importing IV fluids from two of its international manufacturing facilities to address shortages. In coordination with HHS, the FDA and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, Baxter said it has activated seven plants globally to increase inventory. Recent FDA authorization permits the temporary importation from five Baxter facilities located in Canada, China, Ireland and the U.K., covering 19 IV solution and dialysis production codes

2. On Oct. 12, the CDC issued a health advisory with guidelines on how health systems and leaders can manage the supply disruptions of peritoneal dialysis and intravenous solutions. Here are 10 recommendations for IV and PD fluid conservation.

3. Hospitals and health systems around the country are implementing conservation strategies and exploring alternatives to address the shortage. Read how Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health implemented a 24/7 incident command center to manage IV inventory and usage across its system here.

4. Here are 10 health systems that have delayed procedures due to the IV shortage. Some having already resumed surgeries, while others continue to defer them.

5. On Oct. 9, the FDA told Becker's it may move to allow the temporary importation of intravenous fluids and related products from overseas manufacturing sites to address critical shortages exacerbated by Hurricane Helene.







