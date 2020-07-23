Foothills Surgery Center receives best practice award

Inventory Optimization Solutions awarded Boulder, Colo.-based Foothills Surgery Center its Q2 2020 Best Practice Award for excelling in supply chain processes.

Foothills Surgery Center began using IOS' Envi product. The product allows surgery centers to automate their supply chain.

Before purchasing Envi, the surgery center manually managed its own supply chain. Envi allowed the surgery center to create an automated system that improved order accuracy and efficiency.

Surgery center materials manager Loren Anderson said: "We needed to find ways to improve accuracy and free up time for my team. Prior to Envi, we didn't have a materials management system and our processes were slow and manual. We had no way to validate the accuracy of items and orders."

