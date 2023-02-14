CFOs' biggest financial threat to healthcare and 9 more supply chain updates

Here are 10 supply chain updates for ASC leaders reported by Becker's since Feb. 3:

From staffing difficulties to ongoing supply chain issues, nine industry leaders connected with Becker's to discuss the healthcare trends of which they are wary.

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health and its supply company, SafeSource Direct, teamed up with seven U.S.-based medical device manufacturers to form the American Medical Manufacturers Association. The group aims to represent domestic companies that make personal protective equipment.

After the U.S. shot down a "high-altitude object" above Alaska's waters on Feb. 10 and a confirmed Chinese spy balloon the previous week, some healthcare leaders fear what effect the incident will have on the U.S.-China medical supply chain.

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Phoenix-based Banner Health and eight more health systems and hospitals are hiring for supply chain positions as of Feb. 9.

The Healthcare Supply Chain Association applauded President Joe Biden's recent State of the Union speech for his comments on boosting domestic manufacturing. Here is the association's full statement.

ASC case volumes returned or exceeded pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Here are three more things to know about the biggest challenges the industry is still facing.

The new Veterans Affairs Corpus Christi (Texas) Outpatient Clinic is now aiming for a summer 2023 opening following vendor delays due to a backed up supply chain. While the clinic is about 90 percent finished, the facility reports the cause of the setback is delays on receiving needed technology.2/6

About 90 percent of Lidocaine, the nation's local anesthetic supply, is out of stock. Here are three other shortages to watch.2/6

University of Miami Health System partnered with artificial intelligence company Darvis to streamline its supply chain operations. Cameras that will gather data, identify inefficiencies and track insights in real time will be installed.2/6

In a survey of more than 100 healthcare CFOs, 74 percent mentioned supply chain disruption as one of healthcare's top financial threats. The other most-mentioned threats can be found here.





