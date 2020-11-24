AstraZeneca's trial up to 90% effective, Pfizer applies for emergency use and more — 5 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are five recent updates on the COVID-19 vaccine and antibody drug tests:

Pfizer submitted an application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the FDA Nov. 20.

As COVID-19 vaccine availability appears closer on the horizon, U.S. health systems are launching efforts to quell fears of healthcare workers who may have concerns about being inoculated.

AstraZeneca released its interim trial analysis Nov. 23 for the COVID-19 vaccine it's developing with the University of Oxford, which showed the candidate to be up to 90 percent effective in preventing the disease.

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces a strong immune response in older adults at high risk of severe illness if they contract the virus, according to phase 2 trial results published Nov. 18.

Long-term care facilities account for about 40 percent of all COVID-19 deaths, despite making up less than 1 percent of the U.S. population, and experts are worried the federal government's vaccine distribution program won't adequately protect the vulnerable population.

