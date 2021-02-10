AstraZeneca's shot may reduce virus transmission; drugmakers partner to combat multiple variants and more — 6 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are five updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

1. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, said Feb. 7 that Moderna and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be about 20 percent less effective against variants of the coronavirus that were first discovered in South Africa and Brazil.



2. Johnson & Johnson submitted an application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 4. The FDA will hold a panel to consider that vaccine Feb. 26.



3. Pfizer told USA Today Feb. 7 that it expects to nearly cut in half the amount of time it takes to make a batch of COVID-19 vaccines.



4. The COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford may reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus by two-thirds.



5. Officials in South Africa said Feb. 7 they are halting the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford after a small clinical trial showed it doesn’t appear to protect against mild to moderate cases from B.1.351, the variant of the novel coronavirus that is circulating in the country.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.