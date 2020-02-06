ASC supply chain tip of the day: Use technology to cut costs

Taking advantage of technology may help lower supply chain costs for ASCs, said Molly Ehrlich, Vizient's consulting director of advisory solutions for supply chain operations.

She shared the following supply chain tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"ASCs should ensure that it is striving to use best practices in leveraging technologies and all available distributor and group purchasing programs that may contribute to lower costs for the ASC."

More articles on supply chain:

3 companies hiring supply chain leaders

3 insights on how ASCs can improve cost, care management

Jackson Health System official talks supply chain development, challenges and more

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.