ASC supply chain tip of the day: Monitor staff for costly mistakes

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Surgical Information Systems Chief Nursing Officer Ann Geier, RN, shared a tip for ASCs to improve inventory management practices on the company's blog.

One of the insights she shared:

"Every member of your team involved in the inventory management process should receive training on their roles and responsibilities. Do not assume that staff will know how to perform any of their tasks. Even small mistakes can lead to irresponsible purchasing, lost inventory and other unnecessary expenses. Monitor their efforts carefully, correcting mistakes when observed."

