68 Florida hospitals have less than 2 days of oxygen & more: 8 supply chain updates

Here are eight supply chain updates to know:

1. Sixty-eight hospitals in Florida have less than two days of oxygen supplies on hand, as more than 17,000 patients in the state are hospitalized with COVID-19.

2. A recall of millions of ventilation devices by Philips in June has led to a shortage of such devices, and as the COVID-19 delta variant surges, physicians are concerned about the low supply.

4. Demand for at-home COVID-19 tests has risen significantly in recent weeks as virus cases surge and people return to school and work.

5. Cardinal Health recalled about 267 million prefilled syringes after finding that the plunger may pull back and reintroduce air into the syringe, which could cause serious adverse outcomes.

6. Baxter International is in advanced talks to buy Hillrom for roughly $10 billion.

7. Brian Sperber, a Florida distributor of personal protective equipment, has been charged with stealing $12 million that was intended to purchase PPE for hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

