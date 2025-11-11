5 deals shaping the supply chain industry

By: Patsy Newitt

Here are five major supply chain deals Becker’s has reported on since Sept. 1:

1. Charlotte, N.C.-based Premier, Inc. entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Patient Square Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.6 billion. The deal would take Premier private and end its NASDAQ listing.

2. Johnson & Johnson plans to separate its orthopedics segment into a standalone business, to be named DePuy Synthes, within 18 to 24 months. The company expects the move to boost growth and margins in the $9.2 billion business.

3. Medline has filed for an initial public offering, seeking to raise about $5 billion. The offering could value the company at up to $50 billion.

4. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with Becton, Dickinson and Co. to introduce a pharmacy automation system that allows patients to retrieve select prescriptions 24/7 via a high-capacity medication vending system.

5. Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Solventum’s purification and filtration business for $4 billion. The unit, covering bioprocessing, healthcare and industrial filtration technologies, will join Thermo Fisher’s Life Sciences Solutions segment.

