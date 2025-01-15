Strengthening Patient Safety: A Closer Look at VTE Risk Assessment

Every detail matters. In healthcare, small actions can lead to big outcomes—and sometimes, those outcomes save lives. An often-overlooked threat in outpatient care is Venous Thromboembolism (VTE), which includes Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE). For providers working in Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Office-Based Surgery facilities, and Day Surgery practices around the world, the challenge is clear: how do we consistently deliver the highest standard of care while managing risks that, though sometimes unseen, carry profound consequences?



Real improvement in patient outcomes occurs at the intersection of insights and innovation. Advancing patient safety requires more than data – it calls for actionable knowledge and practical tools that drive meaningful change. QUAD A’s Educational Foundation exemplifies this commitment by investing in research that empowers providers to stay ahead of emerging trends and challenges. A standout example is the DVT research of Dr. Samuel Lin, Associate professor of Plastic Surgery at Harvard Medical School, and his team of researchers. Far from simply sharing information, Dr. Lin’s work reshapes the way we approach patient safety, setting a new standard for proactive care and DVT prevention.



VTE prevention begins with awareness and culminates with decisive action—anticipating risk, mitigating harm, and elevating the standard of care. Precision in patient assessment is paramount. To effectively combat VTE, facilities must implement robust policies and procedures and leverage tools like the evidence-based Caprini Risk Assessment. Grounded in best practices, this tool not only illuminates risk but assists providers in recommending targeted interventions for high-risk patients – whether through compression devices, pharmaceutical options, or reassessing the suitability of an outpatient procedure. These interventions are driven not just by data, but by the actionable insights revealed by data.



This is where QUAD A’s Patient Safety Data Reporting (PSDR) system plays a pivotal role. By transforming data from QUAD A Accredited facilities into actionable metrics, PSDR helps identify emerging trends, uncover gaps, and reduce patient risk through informed decision-making. The insights gained from this data guide facilities in not only addressing immediate issues but also proactively refining their clinical practices, leading to continuous improvement in patient safety and care.



Accreditation and adherence to international best practices accomplish more than conferring prestige on a facility—they are the foundation of trust, both with patients and within care teams. This is the work of professionals who look beyond the surface, fostering a culture where patient safety is seamlessly integrated into every process—not out of obligation, but because it is the right thing to do. QUAD A’s Interested Facilities page is the ideal starting point for facilities just beginning their accreditation journey.



While VTE risk assessment may not always make the headlines, its power to save lives cannot be overstated. The real question is: Are you ready to take the next step and make VTE prevention a cornerstone of your practice?



Since 1980, QUAD A (a non-profit, physician founded and led global accreditation organization) has worked with thousands of healthcare facilities to standardize and improve the quality of health care they provide – believing that patient safety should always come first. To learn more about QUAD A, their accreditation process, and why it’s so important to seek out accredited facilities when making healthcare-related decisions, visit www.quada.org.