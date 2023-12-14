Private equity firm grows ownership in 2 New York ASCs

Two ASCs in Niagara Falls and Amherst, N.Y., that were originally developed and run by groups of physicians and local hospitals have recently sold more shares to private equity firm PE Healthcare Associates, according to a Dec. 14 report from Buffalo Business First.

The Endoscopy Center of WNY and Endoscopy Center of Niagara are the latest examples of a national trend. As physicians retire from practices or decide to cash out, shares are often sold to private equity-backed investors.

PE Healthcare's ownership has now reached 39% in the Amherst site and 12% in the Niagara site, according to the report. It has ownership in 16 freestanding ASCs across the state.

As private equity expands its reach in healthcare, some surveys suggest that quality of patient care is declining.

Additionally, U.S. politicians are taking steps to further investigate private equity's control over hospitals and ASCs.