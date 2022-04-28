Private equity-backed physician groups gain steam: 17 started in the last 5 years

Large physician groups partnering with private equity firms to form managed service organizations have become more common over the last five years.

The managed service organization model can jump-start regional growth for physician practices and give the resources needed to expand business operations. Many of these organizations have added multiple practices and physicians since their initial launch.

Here is a timeline of when the MSOs launched and the number of physicians and locations when the information was available.

2017

1. The Orthopaedic Institute/Orthopedic Care Partners (Varsity Healthcare Partners): 120 physicians, 27 locations

2. US Digestive Health (Amulet Capital Partners): 101 physicians, 24 locations

2018

3. Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates (Frazier Healthcare Partners): 90+ physicians, 50+ locations

4. New Jersey Urology (J.W. Childs Associates): 140 providers, 60+ locations

5. Central Ohio Urology Group (New Mainstream Capital): 24 physicians, 15 locations

6. OrthoBethesda (Atlantic Street Capital): 16 physicians, 3 locations

2019

7. Peak Gastroenterology Associates (Varsity Healthcare Partners): 25 providers, 8 locations

8. Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine/Ortho Alliance (Revelstoke Capital Partners): 70+ providers, 25+ locations

9. Orthopaedic & Neurology Specialists/Spire Orthopedic Partners (Kohlberg & Co.): 100 physicians, 20 locations

2020

10. Solaris Health (Lee Equity Partners): 500+ providers, 179+ locations

11. Pinnacle GI Partners (H.I.G. Growth Partners): 25 physicians

12. Gastro One (Webster Equity Partners): 33 physicians, 8 locations

13. Mississippi Sports Medicine/U.S. Orthopedic Partners (FFL Partnering/TG Thurston Group): 26 practice locations

2021

14. Bluegrass Orthopaedics (Trivest Partners): 12 physicians, 10 locations

15. American Orthopedic Partners (Stone Point Capital): Information not available

16. Novum Orthopedic Partners (A&M Capital Partners): 34 physicians, 12 locations

2022

17. Triumph Orthopedics (Shore Capital Partners): Information not available