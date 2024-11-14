Private equity-backed medical practice to shutter

Private equity backed healthcare clinic Forward plans to close its doors just a year after raising $100 million in a Series E funding round, according to a Nov. 13 report from Business Insider.

The primary care clinic started as a mall kiosk in Roseville, Calif., in 2017, led by high-profile executives from Google and Uber.

Forward sent a letter to its patients on Nov. 12 saying it planned to shutter all of its locations, cancel scheduled visits and cut off access to its mobile app.

The company's clinical team will be available by email until December 13 for remaining patient support, according to the notice.

"We will provide further information about how to access your medical records in the future as well as some suggested resources for finding a new provider," the notice reads. "Over the last eight years, it’s been a privilege to provide the world’s best preventive care to our members."