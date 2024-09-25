Pain clinic to pay $750K to settle Medicare false claims allegations

Martinsburg, W.Va.-based The Pain Center of West Virginia has agreed to pay $750,000 to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare for amniotic fluid injections used in pain management.

The clinic allegedly submitted claims for treatments related to orthopedic conditions and pain, despite knowing that Medicare did not cover the use of amniotic fluid injections for pain management, according to a Sept. 24 news release from the Justice Department.

As part of the settlement, The Pain Center of West Virginia will also enter a three-year integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.