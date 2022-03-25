Virginia ASC, spine practice sending medical supplies to Ukraine

The Orthopaedic & Spine Center and the Coastal Virginia Surgery Center in Newport News, Va., are collecting medical supplies that will be sent to those in need in Ukraine, CBS affiliate WTKR reported March 24.

The facilities are sending medical supplies and equipment donations to the Embrace Foundation, which will repurpose the equipment and send the donations to the Samaritan's Purse emergency field hospital in Lviv, Ukraine.

Saginaw, Mich.-based orthopedic surgeon Anthony de Bari, MD, is volunteering at the 58-bed field hospital, which includes an emergency room, an intensive care unit and two operating rooms.

A range of donations are being requested, from orthopedics to wound care and pharmaceutical products.