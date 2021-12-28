Pennsylvania ASC performs its 1st outpatient total joint replacement

Huntingdon Valley (Pa.) Surgery Center has performed its first knee joint replacement surgery.

The center has performed two of the surgeries and has eight more scheduled in January, the facility said in a Dec. 27 news release.

Huntingdon Valley Surgery Center is a physician-owned affiliate of Virtua Health and Surgical Care Affiliates. It also was listed as one of Newsweek's 2022 list of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

"We're very excited about this new procedure because it gives our patients the opportunity to recover in the comfort of their own homes where there is far less risk of post-procedural infection," Robert Mannherz, MD, the physician who performed the surgery, said in a news release.